Filed under: Atlanta Braves Scores and Standings Braves vs. Rockies GameThread: 6/16/2023 Jared Shuster vs. Dinelson Lamet By Ivan the Great Jun 16, 2023, 7:04pm EDT

Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

It's Braves and Rockies time again, this time on Friday night, as the Braves go for their fourth win in a row.
