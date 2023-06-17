This Day in Braves History: Joe Adcock homers onto the roof at Ebbets Field

Braves Franchise History

1956 - Joe Adcock becomes the only player to ever hit a home run onto the roof at Ebbets Field. Adcock homered three times in a doubleheader sweep of the Brooklyn Dodgers. He finished his career with 13 home runs at Ebbets Field which was the most by any visiting player.

MLB History

1907 - The Boston Red Sox sign their fourth manager of the season as Deacon McGuire replaces Bob Unglaub.

1916 - The Chicago White Sox pound out 12 hits in eight innings against Babe Ruth to beat the Red Sox 5-0. Shoeless Joe Jackson accounted for three of those 12 hits.

1941 - Joe DiMaggio extends his hitting streak to 30-straight games when he is credited with a hit on a grounder to shortstop Luke Appling that bounces up and hits him in the shoulder.

1960 - Ted Williams hits the 500th home run of his career to help the Red Sox beat Cleveland 3-1. Williams becomes just the fourth player in major league history to reach the 500 homer mark joining Babe Ruth, Jimmie Foxx and Mel Ott.

1962 - Cubs outfielder Lou Brock homers into the right center bleachers at the Polo Grounds which is an estimated 460 feet away from home plate. Brock joins Joe Adcock as the only players to reach that section of seats.

1970 - Willie Mays and Ernie Banks both homer marking the first time that two big leaguers with 500 home runs have homered in the same game.

1978 - Ron Guidry strikes out 18 in a four-hit shutout of the California Angels. The 18 strikeouts set a new American League record for a left-handed pitcher in a single game.

1993 - Baseball owners vote 26-2 in favor of expanding the postseason for the first time since 1969. The new system will double the number of teams that qualify to eight and realign each league into three divisions with two teams qualifying as wild cards. The new system won’t debut until the 1995 season due to the strike in 1994.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.