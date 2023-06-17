Braves News: Travis d’Arnaud homers twice, MLB Pipeline mock draft, and more

The Atlanta Braves won their fourth consecutive game on Friday evening after defeating the Colorado Rockies 8-1. The Braves jumped in front in the first inning, courtesy of a wild pitch which was followed by Travis d’Arnaud’s first home run of the night. (Yes, first.) d’Arnaud cranked another two-run bomb in the third inning to extend the Braves’ lead.

His first home run traveled 474 feet and marked the 100th of his career.

“It felt really good,” d’Arnaud said of his Friday night success. “I had some fun with the guys. Me, Kevin Pillar, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies all had 97 to start the year. I was the last one to get to 100, so they were all making fun of me a little bit. It was a good time.”

The Braves improve to 11-3 in the month of June and look to extend their win streak this afternoon at 4:10 ET.

More Braves News:

MLB News:

The Chicago White Sox placed RHP Mike Clevinger on the 15-day injured list with bicep inflammation. The move is retroactive to June 15.

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mitch Haniger was recently placed on the injured list with a fractured ulna. On Friday, he underwent forearm surgery and is expected to miss ten weeks.

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed third baseman Max Muncy on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. The move is retroactive to June 13.

The Los Angeles Angels placed first baseman Gio Urshela on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left pelvis. Urshela exited Thursday’s game in the first inning.