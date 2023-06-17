Bryce Elder, Braves look for fifth-straight win against Rockies

The Atlanta Braves will go for a fifth-straight win Saturday when they continue a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies. Atlanta has outscored Colorado 16-4 over the first two games of the series. Bryce Elder will get the start for the Braves Sunday while the Rockies will go with righty Connor Seabold.

Elder has emerged as an important piece of Atlanta’s rotation that is still without Max Fried and Kyle Wright. Elder allowed three runs or less in 10 of his first 11 starts this season. He’s been hit hard though in his last two allowing a combined 12 hits and nine runs in 11 1/3 innings. He surrendered eight hits and five runs over 5 1/3 innings in his last start against the Nationals.

Seabold began the season in the Rockies’ bullpen, but moved into the rotation at the start of May. He struggled initially, but has pitched better of late and has allowed two runs or less in three straight starts in June. Seabold allowed just one run over six innings in his last start against the Red Sox. Saturday will be Seabold’s first career appearance against Atlanta.

Ronald Acuña Jr went hitless in Friday’s win, but walked to lead off the game and picked up his 30th stolen base of the season. That is the most stolen bases by a Braves player through the first 70 games of a season since Otis Nixon had 38 in 1991. Nixon went on to set the modern day single season stolen base record that year with 72. Acuña also became the first player in major league history with 15 home runs and 30 stolen bases through a team’s first 70 games of a season.

Travis d’Arnaud homered twice in Friday’s win, including a 474 foot shot in the first inning that was the fourth longest home run ever hit at Truist Park. Eddie Rosario added a two-run shot later in the game that was his 10th of the season. The Braves currently lead the majors with 118 homers and have seven different players with at least 10. For Rosario, it is his most home runs through 60 games since he had 13 home runs in 57 games during the 2020 season.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, June 17, 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan