Sean Murphy back in at catcher as Braves continue series against Rockies

The Atlanta Braves will try to clinch a series win when they continue a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies. Bryce Elder will get the start for Atlanta while Connor Seabold will get the ball for Colorado.

Brian Snitker will still with essentially the same lineup Saturday with exception of Sean Murphy, who returns behind the plate. Ozzie Albies is back in the second spot in the order with Matt Olson dropping to fifth. Eddie Rosario, who hit his 10th home run of the season in Friday’s game, will hit seventh and play left.

For the Rockies, Ryan McMahon returns to the lineup and will hit third and play third base. Mike Moustakas gets a start at first base and will bat seventh. Jurickson Profar is the only player in the Rockies’ lineup that has faced Elder before and he is 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.