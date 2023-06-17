Rockies vs. Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will be looking for their fifth-straight win Saturday when they continue a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies. The Braves took the first two games of the series to improve to a season-best 18 games over .500 at 44-26. The Rockies have lost three-straight and and seven of their last 10 overall. Bryce Elder will get the start for Atlanta while the Rockies will go with right-hander Connor Seabold.

Pregame Notes