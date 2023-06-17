Braves slam Rockies 10-2

The Atlanta Braves jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 10-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

As has become the norm, the Braves’ offense got started quickly in the first inning. Ronald Acuña Jr worked a lead off walk and then moved up to second on a single by Ozzie Albies. Austin Riley then reached on an infield single to load the bases. Connor Seabold struck out Sean Murphy for the first out, before Matt Olson launched his 20th home run of the season to left center for a grand slam to give Atlanta an early 4-0 lead.

The homer was Olson’s ninth first inning homer which is the most in the majors.

The Braves added on in the second as Orlando Arcia led off the inning with a double and then stole third base. Michael Harris brought him home with a sacrifice fly to center to make it 5-0. After Acuña lined out for the second out, Albies sent one into the top of the Chop House to extend the lead to 6-0.

Elder retired the first nine hitters he faced and the offense got back to work in the third inning. Sean Murphy sent a rocket over the head of Randal Grichuk in center, but pulled up while rounding first with what appeared to be some sort of hamstring injury. He was replaced by Travis d’Arnaud. Seabold retired Olson and Marcell Ozuna, but Eddie Rosario took him deep for a two-run shot to extend the lead to 8-0. Arcia followed with a solo shot of his own to make it 9-0.

Elder retired the first two hitters in the fourth running his streak 11-straight hitters retired before McMahon singled on a sharp grounder that Albies couldn’t handle. Elder struck out Elias Diaz to end the inning.

The Rockies finally got on the board in the fifth. Elder retired the first two hitters of the inning, but then left a breaking ball up that Mike Moustakas hooked over the wall in right for a solo home run. Atlanta got that run back in the fifth. Ozuna and Rosario worked back-to-back walks. Arcia scored Ozuna with a single to left to push the lead to 10-1.

Elder allowed singles to Harold Castro and Ezequiel Tovar in the sixth, but struck out McMahon and then got Elias Diaz to ground out to leave them stranded.

Elder would exit after the sixth and turned in another great performance. He allowed four hits, one run and struck out four over six innings. He threw 92 pitches with 65 landing in the strike zone.

Joe Jimenez took over in the seventh and walked Nolan Jones to start the inning. Grichuk flew out for the first out, but then allowed a single to Moustakas to put runners at the corners. Jimenez struck out Jorge Alfaro, but then allowed a double to right center to cut Atlanta’s lead to 10-2.

A.J. Minter worked a scoreless eighth and Nick Anderson worked around a one-out walk in the ninth to end the game.

The Braves extend their winning streak to five-straight games and move to a season-best 19 games over .500 at 45-26. They will go for a sweep Sunday with Charlie Morton matching up against Chase Anderson.