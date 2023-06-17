Sean Murphy leaves game with right hamstring tightness (Updated)

Sean Murphy left Saturday’s game in the third inning with what appeared to be some sort of leg injury. Murphy led off the inning with a rocket to center that bounced up against the wall. He appeared to pull up as he rounded first base and settled for a single. Brian Snitker and the Braves’ training staff came out to check on him and he was replaced by Travis d’Arnaud.

Looked like Sean Murphy might have tweaked his hammy as he rounded first base. He walked off the field under his own power. Will let you know when an update is available. pic.twitter.com/6PEaSvzW9L — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) June 17, 2023

Murphy walked off the field under his own power and it appeared that the problem could have been a hamstring. We will add more details as soon as they become available.

Update - The Braves later announced that Murphy left the game with right hamstring tightness.