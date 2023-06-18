This Day in Braves History: June 18

Braves Franchise History

1947 - Reds pitcher Ewell Blackwell throws a no-hitter in a 6-0 win over the Boston Braves.

1967 - Astros pitcher Don Wilson tosses the first of his two career no-hitters beating Phil Neikro while striking out 15.

2013 - The Mets sweep a doubleheader against the Braves as Matt Harvey strikes out 13 in a 4-3 win in the opener. Zack Wheeler makes his major league debut in the second game and tosses six scoreless innings as New York wins again 6-1.

MLB History

1938 - Babe Ruth signs a contract to coach with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

1975 - Fred Lynn homers three times and drives in 10 runs in a 15-1 win over the Tigers. Lynn’s 16 total bases tie an American League record. Lynn will go on to win the Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards.

1976 - MLB Commissioner Bowie Kuhn voids the sale of Oakland starts Vida Blue, Rollie Fiingers and Joe Rudi. Kuhn orders that the players return to Oakland but owner Charlie Finley protests and will not allow manager Chuck Tanner to use them in a game until June 27th.

1977 - Yankees outfielder Reggie Jackson and manager Billy Martin are involved in a dugout confrontation at Fenway Park that is seen on national television. Jackson questioned Martin after he was removed from the game for loafing after a fly ball.

1986 - Don Sutton tosses a three-hitter and picks up his 300th career win as the Angels defeat the Rangers 5-1.

