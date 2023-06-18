Braves News: Sean Murphy hamstring, win streak, more

Sean Murphy left Saturday’s game with hamstring tightness. It doesn’t appear that it is anything more severe than simply tightness, however, given the position he plays, the Braves may not be able to get away with keeping him off the IL. They do have an off day on Monday, so they could perhaps make it through Wednesday without needing another catcher. However, if he will need to sit out any longer than that, the team will likely need another catcher on the roster to rotate with Travis d’Arnaud. Given the often nagging nature of hamstring injuries, it may be the smartest option to simply place Murphy on the IL to allow a fuller recovery even as this would be a significant blow to the Braves on the field.

Braves News

Sean Murphy left Saturday’s game with hamstring tightness and while it doesn’t appear to be very severe, he may hit the IL and hamstring tightness can be notoriously nagging.

The Braves dominated the Rockies from the beginning of the game, on their way to a 10-2 win.

MLB News

Eric Longenhagen and the Fangraphs’ prospect crew updated their draft big board.

The Royals released Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Brewers activated Jesse Winker and Wade Miley from the IL.

The Rockies DFA’d Dinelson Lamet one day after getting shelled by the Braves.

Tanner Houck was diagnosed with a facial fracture.

The Guardians (not of the Galaxy) placed Triston Mckenzie on the IL and DFA’d old friend Touki Toussaint.