Braves recall Chadwick Tromp, designate Charlie Culberson for assignment

The Atlanta Braves announced Sunday that they have recalled catcher Chadwick Tromp from Gwinnett. Charlie Culberson was designated for assignment to open up a spot on the active roster.

Additionally, LHP Kolby Allard today begins a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 18, 2023

The move was necessary after Sean Murphy left Saturday’s game with tightness in his right hamstring. He underwent an MRI which showed some irritation. They will hold off on placing him on the injured list for a few days to see how it improves. Tromp will back up Travis d’Arnaud while Murphy is unavailable. This will be Tromp’s second stint on the roster as he filled in back in April while d’Arnaud was on the concussion list. He appeared in six games and was 2-for-16 at the plate with seven stri

The Braves selected Culberson’s contract on May 19 when infielder Ehire Adrianza was transferred to the 60-day IL. Despite being on the active roster for nearly a month, he never got into a game. He was hitting .204/.234/.255 with one home run in 24 games at Gwinnett.