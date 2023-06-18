Albies remains at second as d’Arnaud replaces Murphy with the Braves chasing a sweep

Travis d’Arnaud bats fourth, replacing the injured Sean Murphy, who exited Saturday’s game with hamstring tightness. It appears that Murphy avoided anything significant as the team opted to DFA Charlie Culberson, bringing up Chadwick Tromp instead of placing Murphy on the IL. Ozzie Albies remains batting second, even against the right-handed pitcher, as this appears to be Snitkers new preference with Olson batting fifth. Outside for the d’Arnaud addition in place of Murphy, the lineup is the same as yesterday’s and why not, since yesterday resulted in a resounding 10-2 win.

On the other side, the Rockies’ lineup added Harold Castro in place of Jorge Alfaro, but otherwise contains the same names. Colorado has much less success to justify the continuity, however, as can be seen in the statcast game preview included below, they are not exactly working from a place of a talents surplus on the offensive (or pitching) side.