 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves vs Rockies Game Thread 6/18/2023

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
/ new
Colorado Rockies v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Check out more on the pitching matchup in the game preview here.

Take a peak at the lineups here.

Join us and discuss as the Braves look to complete the four game sweep.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power