This Day in Braves History: Julio Teheran one-hits the Mets

Braves Franchise History

1942 - Paul Waner records his 3,000th career hit but Boston falls to Pittsburgh 7-6 in 11 innings.

2016 - Julio Teheran tosses a one-hitter as the Braves beat the Mets 6-0 to complete a three-game sweep of the Mets at Citi Field. Michael Conforto’s single in the third inning is the only baserunner for New York. Freddie Freeman matched a career-high with four hits for Atlanta.

MLB History

1941 - Joe DiMaggio goes 3-for-3 with a homer to extend his hitting streak to 32 straight games.

1961 - Roger Maris hits his 25th home run of the season putting him seven games ahead of Babe Ruth’s pace in 1927.

1972 - The United States Supreme Court rules against former Cardinals outfielder Curt Flood, who had sued Major League Baseball over the reserve clause. The ruling upholds baseball’s antitrust exemption which was originally granted in 1922.

1973 - Pete Rose collects his 2,000th career hit against the San Francisco Giants.

1977 - Cleveland fires Frank Robinson, who is the first black manager in league history, and replaces him with Jeff Torborg.

1979 - Over 36,000 fans show up to see the return of Billy Martin as Yankees manager. New York falls to Toronto 5-4. Martin replaces Bob Lemon and begins his second stint with the team.

1989 - Dwight Gooden picks up his 100th victory in a 5-3 win over the Expos. His 100-37 career record is second only to Whitey Ford’s 100-36 start.

1990 - Gary Carter sets a National League record by playing in his 1,862nd career game at catcher.

2015 - Alex Rodriguez records his 3,000th career hit with a home run off of Justin Verlander.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.