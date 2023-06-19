Braves News: Braves sweep Rockies, Sean Murphy avoids IL for now, more

Well, that was a ton of fun. A very Happy Father’s day for Braves dads everywhere.

The Braves once again let their offense do the work in a 14-6 victory over the Rockies. The Braves entered this series with a golden opportunity to put together a good stretch of production, and that is exactly what they did. For the first time since 2006, the Braves won four games in a row while scoring 40+ runs and hitting 12+ home runs over the four game span. It was one of the more impressive offensive displays by the Braves in recent memory.

While there were a few concerns, such as Sean Murphy’s injury on Saturday and Charlie Morton’s early struggles Sunday, the Braves took care of business early and often. And even thought the Braves made up hardly any ground in the NL East due to the excellent recent play of the Marlins and Phillies, they also maintained a comfortable lead. Now 20 games over .500, this truly is one of the best starts in recent franchise history.

Braves News

Outside of earning the sweep over Colorado, the most important news of the day for the Braves was the health of Sean Murphy, who is avoiding the IL as of now. While that could change, it at least is encouraging to know that the injury is likely not serious.

As a result of Murphy’s injury, the Braves recalled catcher Chadwick Tromp from the minors and designated infielder Charlie Culberson for assignment.

The Braves made a trade on Sunday, sending minor league reliever Yacksel Rios to Oakland for cash considerations. Rios had done quite well in the minors, but a clause in his contract forced the Braves hand to trade him.

Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman recap the past week and the Braves six-game win streak while looking ahead to the Braves road trip to Pennsylvania on the latest episode of the Battery Power Podcast.

MLB News