PTBNL Episode 43: Tough series in Oakland, Soroka, AJ Smith-Shawver promotion, Arizona preview and more

In Episode 43 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about the tough series in Oakland, Michael Soroka’s encouraging debut, AJ Smith-Shawver’s surprise promotion, and the current state of the team overall. The guys also breakdown the upcoming Diamondbacks series as well as an overview of the upcoming schedule in June.

