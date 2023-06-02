 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PTBNL Episode 43: Tough series in Oakland, Soroka, AJ Smith-Shawver promotion, Arizona preview and more

Kris and Stephen are back with another episode of The Podcast to be Named Later

By Stephen Tolbert
/ new
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Oakland Athletics D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

In Episode 43 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about the tough series in Oakland, Michael Soroka’s encouraging debut, AJ Smith-Shawver’s surprise promotion, and the current state of the team overall. The guys also breakdown the upcoming Diamondbacks series as well as an overview of the upcoming schedule in June.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power