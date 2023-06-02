Braves News: Diamondbacks on deck, Braves May recap, and more

The Atlanta Braves continue their road trip out West with a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Braves are coming off of a disappointing series in Oakland and enter play with a 33-23 record. They are 18-9 on the road. The D-backs share the same record, with an 18-12 record at Chase Field.

The series opener is set for tonight at 9:40 pm ET with Charlie Morton on the mound. The D-backs will send out righty Merrill Kelly.

The series continues on Saturday with a late-night matchup. Spencer Strider gets the start against righty Ryne Nelson. First pitch is set for 10:10 pm ET.

The series concludes on Sunday with a 4:10 pm ET start time with a battle between Michael Soroka, with his second outing of the season, and righty Zac Gallen.

The Braves look to improve their record on the road against a red-hot Diamondbacks team.

More Braves News:

Ending it with an embarrassing series loss to the A’s, “meh” is the only word we could come up with to recap the Braves’ month of May.

Let’s formally introduce the newest member of the 40-man roster, AJ Smith-Shawver.

Wednesday marked a good day for the Mississippi Braves and GreenJackets pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach. More in the minor league recap.

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps the Braves-A’s series finale, previews the month of June, and more.

MLB News:

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is expected to return at some point later on this season. Diaz underwent knee surgery in March after suffering an injury during a postgame celebration.

The Philadelphia Phillies placed infielder Alec Bohm on the 10-day injured list after suffering a hamstring injury. Phillies skipper Rob Thomson said the injury is mild.

The New York Yankees made quite a few roster moves on Thursday, including reinstating Stanton, Donaldson, and Kahnle.

The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left heel. The move is retroactive to May 31.