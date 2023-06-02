 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power TV: Michael Soroka’s return positive amid uneven month

On the right-hander’s long-awaited comeback, and previewing the series vs. the Diamondbacks

By Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley
The Atlanta Braves ended May at 10 games over .500, flipping the script from 2022, when they were four games under on June 1. But it’s the way the month ended that clouds that perspective.

Nonetheless, the turn of Michael Soroka was a positive amid that uneven finish. Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss the right-hander’s long-awaited comeback, and what it means for the Braves’ rotation. Plus, previewing a weekend series vs. the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks.

