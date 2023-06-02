 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves at Diamondbacks GameThread: 6/2/2023

Charlie Morton vs. Merrill Kelly

By Ivan the Great
MLB: JUL 30 Diamondbacks at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Charlie Morton and the Braves take on Merrill Kelly in the Diamondbacks out in the desert on Friday night in the first game of a three-game set. Here’s the Statcast graphic.

You can see from said Statcast graphic that the Diamondbacks don’t look super-intimidating when put in offensive inputs terms, but many of their bats have made a mockery of their inputs so far, and as a team, they have the biggest xwOBA outperformance in baseball, along with the player (Geraldo Perdomo) with the biggest individual outperformance.

We’ll see how Charlie Morton fares tonight — will he struggle with lefties and being left out there too long, or will he rein it in and tamp down the Snakes’ so-far-very-effective offense? As for the Diamondbacks, they have the breaking-out-even-further Merrill Kelly on the hill, which might pose a problem for the Braves, especially after they struggled against much worse hurlers in Oakland.

