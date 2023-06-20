This Day in Braves History: Tim Hudson does it all against the Blue Jays

Braves Franchise History

1951 - Billy Southworth records his first win as Braves manager as Warren Spahn shuts out the Cubs while going 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run.

1962 - Hank Aaron homered in the third and sixth inning to give the Braves a 3-2 win over the Mets in a six-inning rain-shortened game. Aaron drives in all three of the Braves runs and becomes the first player in MLB history to have two homers as his team’s only two hits in a game.

1965 - The Braves ban sportswriter Lou Chapman from the clubhouse for his “stories of a negative nature.” The ban was rescinded a day later upon protest by Milwaukee BBWAA members.

1994 - Umpires Dana DeMuth, Tom Hallion, Paul Runge and Angel Hernandez work a game wearing shorts and Braves t-shirts and caps after their regular equipment was lost in transit. The Braves win the game 7-3.

2011 - Tim Hudson tosses eight scoreless innings and hits a two-run home run off of Ricky Romero to help the Braves to a 2-0 win over the Blue Jays.

MLB History

1901 - Honus Wagner becomes the first player in the 20th Century to steal home twice in a single game.

1914 - Ty Cobb suffers a broken thumb in a fight with a butcher’s clerk. The injury will keep the Tigers’ star out until August 13.

1925 - Pirates outfielder Max Carey becomes the first switch-hitter to hit for the cycle in a 21-5 win over Brooklyn.

1948 - Ralph Kiner homers every Sunday for eight consecutive weeks in May and June. Kiner will hit 17 home runs in 38 Sunday games for the season.

1956 - Mickey Mantle hits a pair of home runs into the right center bleachers at Detroit’s Briggs Stadium. No other player had reached the bleachers since they were built in the late 1930s.

1982 - Pete Rose plays in his 3,000th major league game and joins Ty Cobb, Stan Musial, Hank Aaron and Carl Yastrzemski as the only other players to reach that plateau.

1985 - Reggie Jackson passes Ernie Banks and Eddie Matthews to move into 10th place on the all-time list with his 513th career home run.

1986 - Tony LaRussa is fired as White Sox manager and replaced by Jim Fregosi after a 26-38 start.

1989 - The Yankees trade outfielder Rickey Henderson to the A’s in exchange for Eric Plunk, Greg Cadaret and Luis Polonia.

2004 - Ken Griffey Jr. launches his 500th career home run and becomes the sixth youngest player to reach the milestone.

