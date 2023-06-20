Braves News: Braves head to Philly, Offensive Balance Returns, More

It may come as a surprise, but Monday was a quiet day for the Braves. Typically, if the team had an off-day on a Monday, a roster move or two could have been expected, but this Monday was a quiet one on and off the field. Hopefully, that trend continues and Sean Murphy is able to be good to go without a stint on an injury list. Regardless, as the Braves head into Tuesday hitting the road to the state of Pennsylvania, a fun series awaits them versus the Phillies.
Two of the hottest teams in baseball will face each other to start the week. If the Braves starting pitching can start to find some success, especially Spencer Strider on Tuesday, it could be a big positive against a division rival. And despite the fact that the Marlins and Phillies have kept pace with the Braves in June, that is one thing that should continue to help the Braves. Atlanta is 17-5 against the NL EAST this season, continuing their dominance over the division in recent years. Hopefully that will continue with a series win over the Phillies.
Braves News
- Stephen Tolbert highlights how the Braves lineup has once again found its balance in June.
- Kolby Allard returned to the mound for the Braves on Sunday, providing more depth in the minors for the starting staff.
MLB News
- A major reason for the Marlins continued success is Luis Arraez, who went 5-5 and now is hitting .400 once again as the Marlins beat the Blue Jays on Monday.
- The Reds continue to surge in the NL Central, as they won their 9th straight games while also welcoming back Joey Votto.
- The Giants are surging in the the NL West as well, now having won eight straight games.
- Josh Donaldson of the Yankees hinted at the idea that he may not play beyond 2023.
- A focus for the Dodgers could be pitching at the trade deadline.
- The Blue Jays placed Alejandro Kirk on the injured list.
- The Reds placed Hunter Greene on the injured list due to hip discomfort.
