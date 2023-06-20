Braves News: Braves head to Philly, Offensive Balance Returns, More

It may come as a surprise, but Monday was a quiet day for the Braves. Typically, if the team had an off-day on a Monday, a roster move or two could have been expected, but this Monday was a quiet one on and off the field. Hopefully, that trend continues and Sean Murphy is able to be good to go without a stint on an injury list. Regardless, as the Braves head into Tuesday hitting the road to the state of Pennsylvania, a fun series awaits them versus the Phillies.

Two of the hottest teams in baseball will face each other to start the week. If the Braves starting pitching can start to find some success, especially Spencer Strider on Tuesday, it could be a big positive against a division rival. And despite the fact that the Marlins and Phillies have kept pace with the Braves in June, that is one thing that should continue to help the Braves. Atlanta is 17-5 against the NL EAST this season, continuing their dominance over the division in recent years. Hopefully that will continue with a series win over the Phillies.

Braves News

Stephen Tolbert highlights how the Braves lineup has once again found its balance in June.

Kolby Allard returned to the mound for the Braves on Sunday, providing more depth in the minors for the starting staff.

MLB News