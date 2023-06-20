 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Keith Law projects Wake Forest 3B Brock Wilken to Braves in latest Mock Draft

Law’s second mock draft has the Braves taking a position player with pick No. 24.

By Kris Willis
Pittsburgh v Wake Forest Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

We are just weeks away from the 2023 MLB Draft where the Atlanta Braves hold the 24th pick in the first round. Keith Law released his second mock draft of the season Tuesday and projects Wake Forest third baseman Brock Wilken to the Braves in the first round.

This is more about opportunism, as Wilken would be great value at the spot. In a draft that’s very heavy on position players, I’d be a little surprised if Atlanta took a pitcher, given that their farm system right now is basically three pitchers in a trenchcoat.

As Law mentions, this is a position player heavy draft class and there figures to be a number of good options available in the range of Atlanta’s pick. Wilken put up good numbers for the Demon Deacons in 2023 hitting .357/.516/.835 with 15 doubles and 31 home runs in 64 games.

Baseball America has Wilken ranked 23rd in their updated draft rankings. They put a 70-grade on his raw power and note that he answered a lot of the questions about his pure hitting ability with his strong 2023 season. There are questions about whether or not he will be able to stick at third base long term.

