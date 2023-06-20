Ronald Acuña leading overall All-Star vote, Sean Murphy, Orlando Arcia still leading respective positions

The first round of the All-Star Game voting, which determines the position player roster, is almost complete. The Braves look to be well represented.

Ronald Acuña has a commanding lead with 2,201,468 votes over Shohei Ohtani’s 1,885,144 votes for DH. Ohtani has hit 24 HR, has a .300/.384/.632 line with 173 wRC+, has pitched 109 strikeouts and a 6-2 record with a 77 ERA- and 93 FIP-, and Acuña is still more popular. Think about that. Corbin Carroll is the third outfielder and Acuña has 267% more votes. So yeah, Ronnie might make the cut.

Sean Murphy is leading all NL catchers with 1,320,838 votes. Will Smith is second and J.T. Realmuto is a distant third. Murphy certainly corrected anyone scratching their heads about the off season trade. He has a .287/.385/.535 line this season with a 148 wRC+. He has thrown out 12 of 42 base stealers in a season of rampant baserunning.

Orlando Arcia has compiled 1,060,559 votes. Francisco Lindor is second with Xander Bogaerts in third. Not bad for Arcia, who many (hey, myself included) was going to be relegated to a bench role behind Vaughn Grissom. Arcia has a .341/.398/.492 line this season with a 143 wRC+ and excellent defense. His selection is well earned.

The first two vote-getters at their position receive a roster spot. Matt Olson has 638,964 and is second to Freddie Freeman. Ozzie Albies is second at second base has 884,328 votes and is a lock. Austin Riley is second to Nolan Arenado at third base with 832,996 votes

