Kevin Pillar starts in left, Ozzie Albies continues to bat second as Braves face Phillies

Tonight's lineups for the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies have been revealed. As you'd expect with the Braves, there aren't too many changes being made on a game-to-game basis, though they are sticking with the one big re-shuffle that paid dividends over this past week.

So let's stop wasting time and start talking about it, shall we? Here's how the Braves are looking:

As mentioned in the title, Kevin Pillar is getting the start tday. He was last seen on the field during the first game of the series against Colorado, where he picked up a pair of hits and two RBIs against the Rockies. This was after he started second game of the doubleheader against the Tigers, so it was a rare occasion of Pillar getting the start for two days in a row. He's had a few days off since then and now he's back in the lineup. For what it's worth, Pillar has a wRC+ of 155 in 57 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season.

Speaking of doing well against left-handed pitchers, Ozzie Albies continues to bat second for the Braves and he'll be heading into tonight's game with a wRC+ of 209 against lefties over 75 PAs against them this season. The Braves as a team are batting .301/.359/.545 against LHPs this year with a team wOBA of .383 and a team wRC+ of 140 — all (but OBP) of those numbers lead major league baseball in terms of batting as a team against LHPs.

Here's what the Phillies are going with tonight:

Nick Castellanos missed the past couple of games due to illness but fortunately for the Phillies, he's recovered right in time to face their divisional foes. Bryce Harper and Kody Clemens are also re-entering the lineup for the Phillies after both were out of the lineup on Sunday. The Phillies are coming into this game just as hot as the Braves have been in terms of both winning streak (6) and win-loss record over their past ten games (8-2), so it definitely seems possible that the Braves could have their hands full dealing with this team for the next couple of nights.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 P.M. E.T. and can be seen on on Bally Sports South or TBS if you're located outside of the markets.