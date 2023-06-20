Braves at Phillies Game Thread: 6/20/2023

It's taken a while but the Atlanta Braves are finally playing a game on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies. With both teams entering this game on a very good run of form, this figures to be a really exciting contest. Spencer Strider has been struggling lately but the obvious hope is that he'll find a way to bounce back against Atlanta's divisional foes this evening. Meanwhile, the Braves are tasked with figuring out a way to get Ranger Suárez out of this game as early as possible. Atlanta's offense has been on a roll and if that continues, this should be another good night for the Braves.

As usual, here's hoping that I'll be reporting back to y'all later on about a big victory for the road team.

Game Notes