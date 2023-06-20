Michael Harris named NL Player of the Week

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II has been named Player of the week for the National League. Harris hit .556/.536/.963 with three home runs and capped the week off with a five-hit game in Sunday’s win over the Colorado Rockies. Shohei Ohtani was named Player of the Week for the American League.

Shohei Ohtani: .435 AVG, 6 HR, 12 RBI, 1.893 OPS

Michael Harris II: .556 AVG, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 1.499 OPS



Your AL and NL @Chevrolet Players of the Week! pic.twitter.com/baKI27qmGG — MLB (@MLB) June 20, 2023

Harris went 15-for-27 at the plate last week. Harris got off to a slow start this season and spent three weeks on the injured list for a back strain. He was hitting just .174/.260/.266 with a 45 wRC+ at the end of May. He’s looked much more like what the Braves were expecting in June and has contributed heavily to Atlanta’s 13-3 start to the month.