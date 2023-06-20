 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michael Harris named NL Player of the Week

Harris hit .556 for the week with a 1.499 OPS

By Kris Willis
Colorado Rockies v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II has been named Player of the week for the National League. Harris hit .556/.536/.963 with three home runs and capped the week off with a five-hit game in Sunday’s win over the Colorado Rockies. Shohei Ohtani was named Player of the Week for the American League.

Harris went 15-for-27 at the plate last week. Harris got off to a slow start this season and spent three weeks on the injured list for a back strain. He was hitting just .174/.260/.266 with a 45 wRC+ at the end of May. He’s looked much more like what the Braves were expecting in June and has contributed heavily to Atlanta’s 13-3 start to the month.

