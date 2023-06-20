Sean Murphy still day-to-day with hamstring injury

Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy tested his hamstring on the field prior to Tuesday’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Afterwards, he offered that he was encouraged by how he felt, but wouldn’t disclose when he might be ready to return.

Sean Murphy is testing his hamstring with multiple drills. Another positive sign. If he reacts well, he could avoid the injured list. pic.twitter.com/Q0SzlPfW44 — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) June 20, 2023

Brian Snitker acknowledged during his pregame session that Murphy was feeling better, but also wouldn’t disclose a timeline.

Snit acknowledged Murphy (hamstring) is feeling better. But he also wouldn’t commit to when the catcher might return to action. He said, “Whenever they tell me he’s ready to go, I’ll put him back in there.” — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) June 20, 2023

The good news is that Murphy’s injury doesn’t appear to be serious enough to warrant placing him on the injured list. That makes it seem likely that he could return in a few days and possibly even this series in Philadelphia. The Braves added added Chadwick Tromp to the active roster over the weekend and he will serve as an emergency option behind Travis d’Arnaud. Atlanta designated veteran infielder Charlie Culberson for assignment to make room for Tromp, so they are currently playing without a back up infielder.

That is even more reason to be optimistic that Murphy will be back sooner rather than later.