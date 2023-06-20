 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sean Murphy still day-to-day with hamstring injury

Murphy tested out his hamstring Tuesday, but it still isn’t clear when he might be back in the lineup.

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v Oakland Athletics Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy tested his hamstring on the field prior to Tuesday’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Afterwards, he offered that he was encouraged by how he felt, but wouldn’t disclose when he might be ready to return.

Brian Snitker acknowledged during his pregame session that Murphy was feeling better, but also wouldn’t disclose a timeline.

The good news is that Murphy’s injury doesn’t appear to be serious enough to warrant placing him on the injured list. That makes it seem likely that he could return in a few days and possibly even this series in Philadelphia. The Braves added added Chadwick Tromp to the active roster over the weekend and he will serve as an emergency option behind Travis d’Arnaud. Atlanta designated veteran infielder Charlie Culberson for assignment to make room for Tromp, so they are currently playing without a back up infielder.

That is even more reason to be optimistic that Murphy will be back sooner rather than later.

