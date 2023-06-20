 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Injured Braves pitchers Max Fried, Dylan Lee ramping up recovery with bullpen sessions

Fried’s ETA is expected to be after the All Star Game.

By Scott Coleman
MLB: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Braves are jonesing for Max Fried’s return to the rotation and would really benefit from adding Dylan Lee to the bullpen mix. While both pitchers are still a ways off from joining the big league club, it seems they are progressing nicely from their injuries and are now throwing bullpen sessions.

As Bowman notes, Fried’s return is expected to be after the All Star Game, although an exact timetable has not been set. Due to the amount of time Fried has been away with a strained left forearm, the talented lefty will likely need to make at least two or three rehab starts in the minor leagues before returning to Atlanta. The Braves will take every precaution with their ace, especially with a steady division lead and stellar 46-26 record as we near the midway point in the season.

Lee’s return to the bullpen will be a welcomed addition. Despite strong numbers overall for the group, the Braves only have A.J. Minter from the left side and are currently without veteran Jesse Chavez. Lee was off to another strong start prior to the shoulder injury in mid-May (3.10 ERA, 3.33 FIP, 3.69 xFIP) and is coming off a stellar 2022 campaign in which he logged 50 innings for the club.

The Braves begin a three-game series against the Phillies on Tuesday night.

