Injured Braves pitchers Max Fried, Dylan Lee ramping up recovery with bullpen sessions

The Braves are jonesing for Max Fried’s return to the rotation and would really benefit from adding Dylan Lee to the bullpen mix. While both pitchers are still a ways off from joining the big league club, it seems they are progressing nicely from their injuries and are now throwing bullpen sessions.

Max Fried and Dylan Lee are now throwing normal bullpen sessions. Lee should be ready sooner, because the Braves will only have to build him back up to throw a couple innings at a time. Fried's ETA remains after the All-Star break. How long after could come into focus soon. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) June 20, 2023

As Bowman notes, Fried’s return is expected to be after the All Star Game, although an exact timetable has not been set. Due to the amount of time Fried has been away with a strained left forearm, the talented lefty will likely need to make at least two or three rehab starts in the minor leagues before returning to Atlanta. The Braves will take every precaution with their ace, especially with a steady division lead and stellar 46-26 record as we near the midway point in the season.

Lee’s return to the bullpen will be a welcomed addition. Despite strong numbers overall for the group, the Braves only have A.J. Minter from the left side and are currently without veteran Jesse Chavez. Lee was off to another strong start prior to the shoulder injury in mid-May (3.10 ERA, 3.33 FIP, 3.69 xFIP) and is coming off a stellar 2022 campaign in which he logged 50 innings for the club.

The Braves begin a three-game series against the Phillies on Tuesday night.