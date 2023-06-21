Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Best shine in victory over Phillies

The good times continue to roll.

Spencer Strider was able to perform quite well in a bounce back performance against the Phillies on Tuesday night. He was able to work through trouble and keep the ball in the ballpark, with a little bit more velocity as well. Plus, the Braves best bats were able to find ways to produce, including a much needed home run for Austin Riley. On a night where every other NL East team lost, the Braves added to their division lead as they earned one of their biggest victories of the season so far.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more in this edition of the Daily Hammer.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.