Braves News: Michael Harris named NL Player of the Week, Spencer Strider deals in Philly, and more

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II was named National League Player of the Week. Shohei Ohtani took home the honor for the American League.

“That’s how quick this thing can turn around,” manager Brian Snitker said of Harris’ achievement. “Just last week you guys were asking about his struggles and here he is.”

Over his last 7 games, Harris has found himself with a .481 average after manufacturing 13 hits. He looks to continue his hot streak in Philadelphia.

More Braves News:

Spencer Strider threw a gem while the offense played some long ball in Tuesday’s 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Pitchers Max Fried and Dylan Lee have begun throwing bullpen sessions. Fried is expected to return after the All-Star Break, but there is no exact timetable, per Mark Bowman of MLB.

In the latest mock draft, Keith Law projects that the Braves select third baseman Brock Wilken. Wilken is currently in Omaha playing for a College World Series title.

Ronald Acuña, Sean Murphy, and Orlando Arcia are each leading their respective positions in the All-Star vote.

MLB News:

Boston Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck will undergo surgery to insert a plate in his face. Last Friday, he was struck in the face with a comebacker. Houck is expected to pitch again this season.

The Cleveland Guardians placed starting pitcher Triston McKenzie on the 15-day injured list with a UCL sprain. Top prospect Gavin Williams will make his major league debut on Wednesday in his place.