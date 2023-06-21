Marcell Ozuna hitting fourth as Braves continue series with Phillies

AJ Smith-Shawver will make his third career start as the Atlanta Braves look to secure a series win Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. Philadelphia will go with veteran righty Aaron Nola.

With Sean Murphy still out, Marcell Ozuna will move into the clean up spot for Tuesday’s game. Travis d’Arnaud drops to the sixth spot in the order while Eddie Rosario returns to the starting lineup with a right-hander on the mound.

Ozuna was 1-for-4 in the series opener and has continued his hot hitting into June after struggling over the first month of the season. He is hitting .327/.414/.510 with two homers and a 150 wRC+ through the first 15 games of the month.

Here's how the #Braves will line up tonight!



And here's where you can help send them to the All-Star Game: https://t.co/iIW7Hg25wZ pic.twitter.com/PpAOfkoZGj — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 21, 2023

The Phillies will stick with the same lineup as in the opener.

Wednesday’s game is set for a 6:40 p.m. ET start and can be seen on Bally Sports South.