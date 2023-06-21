 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves, Phillies rain delay updates

By Kris Willis Updated
/ new
World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Tonight’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will have a delayed start due to rain. The Phillies announced a new start time of 7:15 p.m. ET.

We will pass along further updates as they become available.

The tarp is still on the field and this game won’t start at 7:15 p.m.

The latest update is that there is no new updates

In This Stream

Braves vs. Phillies: June 20-22

View all 12 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power