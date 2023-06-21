Braves, Phillies rain delay updates

Tonight’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will have a delayed start due to rain. The Phillies announced a new start time of 7:15 p.m. ET.

We will pass along further updates as they become available.

The start of tonight’s game will be delayed due to rain. The new anticipated first pitch time is 7:15 p.m. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 21, 2023

The tarp is still on the field and this game won’t start at 7:15 p.m.

Still no sign of starting pitchers. Tonight’s game won’t start at 7:15 pic.twitter.com/ZEETqgT5CI — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) June 21, 2023

The latest update is that there is no new updates