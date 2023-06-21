 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves will juggle rotation after rainout

Bryce Elder will start Thursday’s game as planned

By Kris Willis
Colorado Rockies v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Following Wednesday’s rainout, the Atlanta Braves will juggle their rotation for the rest of the week. AJ Smith-Shawver, who was scheduled to start Wednesday night will be pushed back to Friday’s series opener in Cincinnati. Bryce Elder will start Thursday against the Phillies.

Jared Shuster and Charlie Morton will follow Smith-Shawver on Saturday and Sunday in Cincinnati. Spencer Strider’s next start would be in line for Monday, June 26 at home against the Twins.

Aaron Nola was scheduled to start Wednesday for the Phillies and will be pushed back to Thursday’s series finale.

