This Day in Braves History: Bobby Cox takes over as Manager

By Cassidy Mcmahon
Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

1916 - The Braves pull off a triple steal in the 11th inning of a game against the Giants. It is the National League’s only extra inning triple steal.

1962 - The Braves defeat the Giants 11-9 in the National League’s longest nine-inning game ever at four hours and two minutes.

1982 - Pete Rose’s third inning double against the Cardinals moves him past Hank Aaron and into second place on the all-time hits list with 3,772.

1990 - The Braves fire Russ Nixon and replace him with general manager Bobby Cox.

1995 - The Reds beat the Braves 9-8 as Eric Anthony and Eddie Taubensee hit pinch-hit home runs in the eighth inning. It is only the second time in league history that a club has hit two pinch-hit homers in the same inning since 1975.

1997 - Atlanta homers four times in a nine-run third inning to help defeat the Phillies 12-5. Chipper Jones, Fred McGriff, Michael Tucker and Jeff Blauser all go deep in the inning.

2001 - The Braves trade John Rocker and minor league infielder Troy Cameron to Cleveland for relievers Steve Karsay and Steve Reed.

MLB History

1930 - Babe Ruth ties a major league record by hitting five homers in two games and six homers in three games.

1932 - In a meeting of club presidents, the National League approves players wearing numbers on their uniforms. The American League first allowed the practice in 1929.

1962-Stan Musial becomes the all-time total bases leader, raising his total to 5,864, in the first game against the Phillies. St. Louis wins the opener, 7 - 3, but loses the nightcap, 11 - 3.

1980 - Claudell Washington hits his first three National League home runs to help the Mets snap a seven game losing streak with a 9-6 win over the Dodgers.

2015 - ESPN reveals it has obtained a copy of a notebook belonging to Pete Rose which contains evidence of regular betting on baseball games during the 1986 season. The notebook was seized during a police raid on one of Rose’s associates in 1989, after Rose was banned from baseball by Commissioner Bart Giamatti, and had been under court-ordered seal since.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

