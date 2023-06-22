Marcell Ozuna hitting cleanup for Thursday’s finale against Phillies

The Atlanta Braves return to action Thursday afternoon where they will wrap up a rain-shortened two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves took the opener Tuesday 4-2, but Wednesday’s game was wiped out due to rain and rescheduled for a doubleheader in September. Bryce Elder will get the start for Atlanta Thursday while the Phillies will go with Aaron Nola.

The Braves will stick with the same lineup that they planned to use in Wednesday’s game. Marcell Ozuna moves up into the fourth spot in the order with Travis d’Arnaud sliding down to sixth. Eddie Rosario is back in the lineup with a right-hander on the mound. Sean Murphy remains out due to the hamstring injury that he suffered in Sunday’s game against Colorado.

No changes for the Phillies either who will stick with their normal grouping with a right-hander on the mound.

Today’s lineup



Schwarber 7

Turner 6

Castellanos 9

Harper DH

Realmuto 2

Stott 4

Bohm 5

Clemens 3

Marsh 8



Nola RHP — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) June 22, 2023

First pitch Thursday is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.