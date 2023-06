The Atlanta Braves will try to make it eight-straight wins Thursday when they wrap up a rain-shortened series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves took the opener Tuesday 4-2 before Wednesday’s game was washed out. Bryce Elder will start for Atlanta Thursday while the Phillies will go with veteran Aaron Nola.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Pregame Notes