Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves look to sweep Phillies after rain out

For the second straight week, Mother nature has not been took kind to the Braves on the road. However, extra off-days are never too terrible of an outcome during the MLB schedule.

After being rained out Wednesday night, the Braves will make up the missed game on September 11th against Philly. As a result, the Braves will now send Bryce Elder to the mound to face Aaron Nola, with Elder looking to continue working his way back to his early season form.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more on the Daily Hammer.

