Braves break through in the 10th, beat Phillies 5-1

The Atlanta Braves scored five times in the 10th to hand the Philadelphia Phillies their second straight loss, 5-1.

Bryce Elder and Aaron Nola engaged in a pitchers’ duel early, and even fairly late in the game. Elder hit Trea Turner with a pitch in the first, but erased him when Nick Castellanos bounced into a double play to end the inning. Elder retired the side in order in the second and then sat down the first two hitters in the third before Brandon Marsh singled for the Phillies’ first hit of the game. Elder came right back and struck out Kyle Schwarber to end the inning.

Nola retired the side in order in the first and then walked Marcell Ozuna after an 11-pitch sequence to start the second. He then struck out Travis d’Arnaud and got Eddie Rosario to pop out to first baseman Kody Clemens, who battled the wind before making a nice catch to end the inning. Nola retired six straight before Austin Riley singled with one out in the fourth. Ozuna lined out to third for the second out, but Nola walked Matt Olson to put runners at first and second. However, Travis d’Arnaud flew out to right to leave the runners stranded.

Elder walked Turner to start the fourth, but struck out Castellanos and then got Bryce Harper to fly out to left. Turner stole second, but J.T. Realmuto grounded out to Orlando Arcia at short to keep the game scoreless.

Elder allowed a one-out single to Alec Bohm and a two-out hit to Marsh to put runners at first and second in the fifth. Elder, though, again came through with a big pitch, striking out Schwarber to end the threat.

Nola added two more strikeouts in a perfect fifth and then struck out Ronald Acuña Jr. looking to start the sixth. Ozzie Albies then lifted a deep fly to left that hit off the heel of Marsh’s glove after a long run for a double. The Braves were again unable to capitalize as Riley struck out swinging before Ozuna grounded out to end the frame.

Elder continued to plug right along in the sixth. Turner grounded out before Castellanos went down swinging again. Elder walked Harper, but then got Realmuto to pop out to Olson in foul territory for the final out.

Nola was replaced by Gregory Soto to start the seventh. d’Arnaud worked a one-out walk and then moved into scoring position on a passed ball. Pinch-hitter Kevin Pillar couldn’t advance him as he grounded out to third for the second out. Arcia then went down swinging on a 101 mph fastball for the third out.

Elder came back out for the seventh and and needed just nine pitches to retire the side in order. Atlanta’s offense threatened again in the eighth, but still were unable to produce a big hit. Michael Harris II led off the inning with double off of Jose Alvarado. He moved to third on a fly out to right by Acuña. With the infield in, Ozzie Albies sent a sharp grounder that Turner made a diving stab on and threw to first in time for the second out. The Phillies opted to intentionally walk Riley and Ozuna grounded out to short to strand another runner.

A.J. Minter took over on the mound for the Braves in the eighth. Elder turned in another masterful performance allowing three hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out six while throwing 99 pitches.

Minter struck out pinch-hitter Cristian Pache to start the eighth and then punched out Schwarber and Turner.

The game headed to the ninth and the Braves came away with nothing against old friend Craig Kimbrel, who struck out the side. Raisel Iglesias entered in the bottom half of the inning and retired the side in order to send the game to extras.

Sam Hilliard started the 10th at second base and moved over to third on a ground out by Arcia. Harris followed with a single through the drawn in infield that scored Hilliard to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead.

Harris stole his eighth base of the season and then advanced to third on a single by Acuña. Harris initially broke back to the bag on Acuña’s hit and was unable to score on the play. Acuña picked up his 32nd stolen base of the season, but Yunior Marte struck out Albies for the second out. Things got crazy from there: Riley sent a fly ball to left that Schwarber was unable to come up with, with the ball not sticking in his glove as he dove-slash-tumbled to the ball. Two runs scored to extend the lead to 3-0.

Marte then grooved a pitch that Ozuna jumped on and drove out to left for his 14th home run of the season to extend the lead to 5-0.

Realmuto started the home half of the 10th at second base and moved over to third on a single by Bryson Stott. He came in to score the Phillies’ first run on a sacrifice fly by Bohm. Anderson got Clemens to pop out for the second out and then walked Pache to put runners at first and second. Schwarber, having a very rough tenth inning, grounded out to Olson at first to end the game.

The Braves win their eighth straight game and are 48-26 for the season. They will continue their road trip on Friday when they will begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.