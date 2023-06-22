 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ronald Acuña Jr top vote-getter, Braves with six finalists for All-Star Game

Phase 2 of the voting will start Monday.

By Kris Willis
92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

For the second-straight season, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr has been voted in as a starter for the All-Star Game. Acuña was the top overall vote getter during Phase 1 of the voting. Shohei Ohtani received the most votes for the American League.

As the leading vote-getters, Acuña and Ohtani receive an automatic spot in the starting lineup for the Alil-Star Game. Beyond those two players, the top to vote-getters at each position and the top six outfielders will advance to Phase 2 of the voting which begins Monday.

The Braves are well represented in Phase 2 of the voting with Sean Murphy, Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Michael Harris all as finalists.

National League

Catcher

  • Sean Murphy
  • Will Smith

First Base

  • Matt Olson
  • Freddie Freeman

Second Base

  • Ozzie Albies
  • Luis Arraez

Third Base

  • Austin Riley
  • Nolan Arenado

Shortstop

  • Orlando Arcia
  • Francisco Lindor

Outfield

  • Michael Harris
  • Mookie Betts
  • Corbin Carroll
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Designated Hitter

  • J.D. Martinez
  • Bryce Harper

American League

Catcher

  • Adley Rutschman
  • Jonah Heim

First Base

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
  • Yandy Diaz

Second Base

  • Marcus Semien
  • White Merrifield

Third Base

  • Josh Jung
  • Matt Chapman

Shortstop

  • Bo Bichette
  • Corey Seager

Outfield

  • Aaron Judge
  • Mike Trout
  • Randy Arozarena
  • Yordan Alvarez
  • Kevin Kiermaier
  • Adolis Garcia

