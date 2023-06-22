Ronald Acuña Jr top vote-getter, Braves with six finalists for All-Star Game

For the second-straight season, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr has been voted in as a starter for the All-Star Game. Acuña was the top overall vote getter during Phase 1 of the voting. Shohei Ohtani received the most votes for the American League.
As the leading vote-getters, Acuña and Ohtani receive an automatic spot in the starting lineup for the Alil-Star Game. Beyond those two players, the top to vote-getters at each position and the top six outfielders will advance to Phase 2 of the voting which begins Monday.
The Braves are well represented in Phase 2 of the voting with Sean Murphy, Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Michael Harris all as finalists.
National League
Catcher
- Sean Murphy
- Will Smith
First Base
- Matt Olson
- Freddie Freeman
Second Base
- Ozzie Albies
- Luis Arraez
Third Base
- Austin Riley
- Nolan Arenado
Shortstop
- Orlando Arcia
- Francisco Lindor
Outfield
- Michael Harris
- Mookie Betts
- Corbin Carroll
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Designated Hitter
- J.D. Martinez
- Bryce Harper
American League
Catcher
- Adley Rutschman
- Jonah Heim
First Base
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- Yandy Diaz
Second Base
- Marcus Semien
- White Merrifield
Third Base
- Josh Jung
- Matt Chapman
Shortstop
- Bo Bichette
- Corey Seager
Outfield
- Aaron Judge
- Mike Trout
- Randy Arozarena
- Yordan Alvarez
- Kevin Kiermaier
- Adolis Garcia
