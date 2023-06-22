Ronald Acuña Jr top vote-getter, Braves with six finalists for All-Star Game

For the second-straight season, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr has been voted in as a starter for the All-Star Game. Acuña was the top overall vote getter during Phase 1 of the voting. Shohei Ohtani received the most votes for the American League.

The overall top vote getter and automatically advancing to the All-Star Game: @ronaldacunajr24! pic.twitter.com/5gnEPlYMwW — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 22, 2023

As the leading vote-getters, Acuña and Ohtani receive an automatic spot in the starting lineup for the Alil-Star Game. Beyond those two players, the top to vote-getters at each position and the top six outfielders will advance to Phase 2 of the voting which begins Monday.

The Braves are well represented in Phase 2 of the voting with Sean Murphy, Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Michael Harris all as finalists.

National League

Catcher

Sean Murphy

Will Smith

First Base

Matt Olson

Freddie Freeman

Second Base

Ozzie Albies

Luis Arraez

Third Base

Austin Riley

Nolan Arenado

Shortstop

Orlando Arcia

Francisco Lindor

Outfield

Michael Harris

Mookie Betts

Corbin Carroll

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Designated Hitter

J.D. Martinez

Bryce Harper

American League

Catcher

Adley Rutschman

Jonah Heim

First Base

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Yandy Diaz

Second Base

Marcus Semien

White Merrifield

Third Base

Josh Jung

Matt Chapman

Shortstop

Bo Bichette

Corey Seager

Outfield