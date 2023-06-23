This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Russ Springer

Braves Franchise History

1933 - The Braves’ Bob Brown ties the NL balk record with two in a 12-0 loss to the Cardinals in the first game of a doubleheader. Boston came back and won the nightcap 2-1.

1958 - Carl Willey tosses a 7-0 shutout against the Giants in his first major league start. Joe Adcock started in left field for the first time since 1952 and climbed the fence to rob a home run. Willey allowed six hits, including Willie Mays’ 1,000 career hit. Braves reliever Don McMahon becomes the first pitcher to be driven to the mound when he is delivered by a motor scooter with a sidecar.

1960 - The Braves acquire Alvin Dark from the Phillies for infielder Joe Morgan and cash.

1976 - The Braves acquire Mike Marshall from the Dodgers in exchange for Elias Sosa and Lee Lacy.

1986 - The Braves tie the National League record for a nine-inning game by leaving 18 runners on base in a 6-5 win over the Dodgers.

1998 - The Braves trade Alan Embree to the Diamondbacks in exchange for Russ Springer. Springer will spend the next two seasons in Atlanta appearing in 71 games while posting a 3.61 ERA in 67 1/3 innings.

MLB History

1906 - The Giants beat the Phillies 5-0 in a game that took one hour and 20 minutes at the Polo Grounds. Christy Mathewson allowed six hits while out pitching Lew Richie.

1915 - Ty Cobb steals home for the fifth time in June and the sixth time of the season in a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Browns.

1927 - Lou Gehrig homered three times to help the Yankees to an 11-4 win at Fenway Park.

1984 - Ryne Sandberg goes 5-for-6 with game-tying home runs off of Cardinals closer Bruce Sutter in the ninth and the 10th to lead the Cubs to a 12-11 win.

1988 - George Steinbrenner fired Billy Martin for the fifth time and replaced him with Lou Pinella. The Yankees were 40-28 at the time of Martin’s dismissal, but had just completed a 2-7 road trip.

1993 - John Olerud has his 26-game hitting streak snapped in a 4-3 loss to the Yankees.

2010 - The Marlins fire manager Fredi Gonzalez and replace him with Edwin Rodriguez.

