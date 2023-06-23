PTBNL Episode 45: Braves are hot, AJ Minter bounce back, injury updates, Reds preview and more

In Episode 45 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about a red hot Braves team, a strong 2-game sweep of Philadelphia, and AJ Minter back to looking like AJ Minter. The guys also discussed injury updates for Sean Murphy, Max Fried, Dylan Lee and Kolby Allard, as well as a preview for the highly anticipated upcoming Reds’ series.

