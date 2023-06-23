 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PTBNL Episode 45: Braves are hot, AJ Minter bounce back, injury updates, Reds preview and more

Kris and Stephen are back with another episode of The Podcast to be Named Later.

By Stephen Tolbert
Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In Episode 45 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about a red hot Braves team, a strong 2-game sweep of Philadelphia, and AJ Minter back to looking like AJ Minter. The guys also discussed injury updates for Sean Murphy, Max Fried, Dylan Lee and Kolby Allard, as well as a preview for the highly anticipated upcoming Reds’ series.

