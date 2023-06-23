Braves News: Ronald Acuña Jr. leads All-Star vote, Braves win eight straight, more

Phase One of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game voting came to a close on Thursday. To no one’s surprise, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. received the most overall top votes and will automatically advance to the All-Star Game in Seattle.

“Thanks to God and to all of those who voted,” Acuña took to Twitter. “Thank you very much for that full support from day one. Grateful.”

Acuña received over 3 million votes. Shohei Ohtani, who was the top vote getter for the American League, received just over 2.5 million.

The 25-year-old is hitting .324 through 299 at-bats. He has tallied 15 homers and swiped 32 bags.

Sean Murphy, Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia, and Michael Harris II each advance to Phase Two voting, beginning Monday.

More Braves News:

The Braves extended their win streak to eight consecutive games after defeating the Phillies in an extra inning thriller, 5-1.

Up next, the Braves head to Cincinnati for a matchup with the division-leading Reds.

Despite the rainy Wednesday, two of the Braves’ affiliates were able to squeeze games in. More in the minor league recap.

MLB News:

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed outfielder Bryan Reynolds on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation. The move is retroactive to June 20.

The New York Yankees placed outfielder Willie Calhoun on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain.

The Boston Red Sox acquired RHP Tayler Scott from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations. Scott was designated for assignment last weekend.

The Minnesota Twins signed southpaw Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal. The former Brave is expected to spend most of his time in Triple-A St. Paul.