Battery Power TV: We’re witnessing the Atlanta Braves’ best lineup since ...

The Atlanta Braves can bash, leading the majors in home runs, but they’re a complete offense, also sitting second in average and on-base percentage and rank first in slugging. Add in the majors’ fWAR leader in Ronald Acuña Jr., another top-five player in Sean Murphy and seven players in the top 25 in the National League in homers, and you’ve got star power and depth.

Historically-speaking, we’re in the midst of watching one of the best lineups the franchise has ever constructed.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss. Plus, another ridiculous June, the Braves’ All-Star vote finalists, and breaking down a series vs. the streaking Cincinnati Reds.

