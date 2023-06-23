Matt Olson moves to cleanup as Braves kick off weekend set in Cincy

The Braves are slightly adjusting their lineup once again for the series opener in Cincinnati, moving Matt Olson up to fourth:

Sean Murphy remains out of the lineup, making this the fourth straight game that Travis d’Arnaud will catch, though this will be the first time since Murphy tweaked his hamstring that d’Arnaud will catch on back-to-back days. This will be the 14th time the Braves have used this starting nine, which is their second-most-common such arrangement.

Here’s the history of this nonet against Luke Weaver:

The Reds, meanwhile, will counter with this:

The Reds have moved their lineup around a ton — they haven’t used the same lineup for more than three games so far this season — and this yet another novel lineup and defensive arrangement for them. Joey Votto will be playing in just his fourth game of the year.

The Reds’ good recent run coincides with batting TJ Friedl and his insane xwOBA outperformance leadoff and Jonathan India third with some regularity, which is what we see here.