This Day in Braves History: St. Louis snaps John Smoltz’s streak

By Kris Willis
World Series - Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees - Game One

Braves Franchise History

1953 - The Braves sign 17-year old Joey Jay making him the first Little League player to make it to the major leagues.

1975 - Joe Morgan’s three-run home run off of Phil Niekro is the difference in a 3-0 loss by the Braves to the Reds.

1976 - Rowland Office’s 29-game hitting streak ends, but the Braves still beat the Expos 2-1. Office hit .408 during the streak which began back on May 23.

1996 - Ron Gant homers on the first pitch and the Cardinals go on to beat the Braves 9-2, ending John Smoltz’s 14-game winning streak. Brian Jordan drives in six for St. Louis. Smoltz hasn’t beaten the Cardinals since 1992.

MLB History

1908 - Honus Wagner had three hits, including a homer and a go ahead single in the eight to break a 3-3 tie for the Pirates against the Reds. Wagner caps off the scoring with a steal of home to seal the 5-3 win.

1947 - Jackie Robinson steals home for the first time in his career in a 4-2 Dodgers win over the Pirates. Robinson went on to steal home 19 times in his career.

1955 - 18-year old rookie Harmon Killebrew hits his first major league home run. He will finish his career with 573.

1960 - Willie Mays homers twice, singles, steals home, drives in three, scores three times and makes 10 putouts in the field to help the Giants to a 5-3 win over the Reds.

1970 - Bobby Murcer ties Lou Gehrig’s record of four straight homers split across a doubleheader.

1971 - Tom Seaver hits an eighth inning homer to help the Mets to a 2-1 win over the Expos.

1979 - Rickey Henderson makes his major league debut in a 5-1 loss by the A’s against Texas in the first game of a doubleheader. Henderson had a double in four at-bats and also stole the first base of his career.

1983 - Don Sutton strikes out Alan Bannister to become the eighth pitcher in major league history with 3,000 strikeouts.

1989 - Vince Coleman steals his 39th and 40th consecutive bases in a 5-2 loss to the Pirates to break the major league record set by Davey Lopes in 1975.

1992 - Dwight Gooden and the Mets defeat the Cubs 3-2 at Shea Stadium. Gooden has now beaten the Cubs 12-straight times.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

