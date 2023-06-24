Braves News: Braves fall in back-and-forth affair, Michael Soroka deals in AAA, more

The Atlanta Braves capped off a slow day on the news front with a disappointing 11-10 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, who have now won their 12th consecutive game. The Braves cranked five homers, but it wasn’t enough to outlast the red-hot Cincinnati offense.

Friday’s game was a tough one to recap, so here are a few takeaways:

The Braves’ bats came out HOT in the first

AJ Smith-Shawver was off to a hot start but never recovered from a couple mistakes

Collin McHugh put together another rough outing

Reds rookie Elly de la Cruz is really good at baseball

All in all, the Braves fell to 48-27 and look to recover from a tumultuous game one loss with game two this afternoon at 4:10 ET.

More Braves News:

Michael Soroka manufactured another successful start for Triple-A Gwinnett, taking a no-no into the seventh inning. More in the minor league recap.

Do the Braves currently have the best lineup in franchise history? Tune into Battery Power TV to compare the current lineup to previous years.

With the 2023 MLB Draft quickly approaching, let’s preview our catchers and right-handed pitchers.

Episode 45 of the Podcast to be Named Later discusses the Braves’ recent hot streak, AJ Minter’s bounce back, and more.

MLB News:

The Los Angeles Angels acquired veteran infielder Eduardo Escobar from the New York Mets in exchange for two pitching prospects.

The San Francisco Giants placed outfielder Mike Yastrzemski on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. The move is retroactive to June 22.

The Oakland Athletics placed outfielder Ramon Laureano on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right hand. The move is retroactive to June 22.