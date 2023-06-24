Braves roll out the same lineup as Sean Murphy still sits in an anticipated slugfest

The Braves are sending out the same lineup as yesterday against the Reds after a high-scoring loss on Friday. Sean Murphy is a notable absence, as we are now a week out from him injuring his hamstring and getting a day game following a night game, which is unusual to have catchers play consecutively in as d’Arnaud is doing now. It does not seem like the course of actual to keep Murphy off the IL has worked out for Atlanta, although we have not heard any reports of setbacks for Sean.

Today’s game looks to be an explosive offensive showdown as neither team’s pitching options for the day are particularly inspiring, both offenses are quite hot right now, and this is a miniscule ballpark. As can be seen below, the Braves’ lineup is more consistently better than the Reds and has a significantly higher true talent level, but Cincinnati is on a serious heater right now and has gotten the recent additions of Elly De La Cruz and Joey Votto.