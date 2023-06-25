 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Day in Braves History: June 25

By Kris Willis
/ new
Boston Red Sox v Texas Rangers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

2009 - John Smoltz makes his first start in over a year and plays his first game for a team other than the Atlanta Braves as the Red Sox lose to the Nationals 9-3. Smoltz allowed four runs in the first and was tagged for five over five innings.

MLB History

1915 - Babe Ruth becomes the second player to hit a ball into the right field seats at Fenway Park. He also struck out eight in a complete game, 9-5 win over the Yankees.

1953 - White Sox manager Paul Richards uses five different first basemen in a 4-2 win over the Yankees.

1966 - Houston second baseman Joe Morgan suffers a broken kneecap when he is struck by a line drive during batting practice. He will miss 40 games with the injury and the Astros will drop 28 of their next 31.

1967 - Ernie Banks homers twice in support of rookie Joe Niekro in an 8-0 win by the Cubs over the Astros.

1983 - The Mariners fire manager Rene Lachemann and replace him with Del Crandell. Seattle is in the midst of an eight-game losing streak.

1986 - The Phillies release 41-year old Steve Carlton and call up Bruce Ruffin to take his spot in the rotation.

1987 - Dwight Gooden and the Mets beat the Cubs 8-2 giving him 10 straight victories over Chicago. The streak will be snapped on August 9, but he will then post another 12-straight victories over them.

1988 - Cal Ripken Jr. plays in his 1,000th consecutive game in a 10-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power