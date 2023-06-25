Braves News: Draft ramp-up, Braves level series, more

Sean Murphy is reportedly set to return behind the plate for Atlanta on Sunday, according to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman.

Murphy will be behind the plate for tomorrow’s series finale against the Reds. By not putting him on the IL, the Braves may have created the chance for Murphy to make three starts he wouldn’t have. He’d have been eligible to be activated on Wednesday. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) June 24, 2023

As Bowman notes, the Braves keeping Murphy off the IL will have allowed him the potential to play in an additional three games versus putting him on the IL. Although we don’t yet know if Charlie Culberson will be retained, this seems to have been worthwhile, given that the 26th man very rarely sees the field. This has worked out quite nicely for Murphy and Atlanta.

Braves News

Our prospect team continues to roll out draft content, with the LHP draft prospect preview coming out Saturday.

A dominant start from 2022 first rounder Owen Murphy highlighted the minor league recap from Friday’s action.

The Braves levelled the series against the Reds in what was another home run derby of a matchup.

MLB News

The Angels traded with the Rockies for Mike Moustakas...while they were playing eachother.

Aaron Judge’s toe injury is worse than it initially appeared and the Yankees appear uncertain when he might return.

The Cardinals are apparently determined not to rebuild.

The Orioles activated Cedric Mullins off the IL.