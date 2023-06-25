 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Draft ramp-up, Braves level series, more

Atlanta Braves news and notes from Saturday

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sean Murphy is reportedly set to return behind the plate for Atlanta on Sunday, according to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman.

As Bowman notes, the Braves keeping Murphy off the IL will have allowed him the potential to play in an additional three games versus putting him on the IL. Although we don’t yet know if Charlie Culberson will be retained, this seems to have been worthwhile, given that the 26th man very rarely sees the field. This has worked out quite nicely for Murphy and Atlanta.

Braves News

Our prospect team continues to roll out draft content, with the LHP draft prospect preview coming out Saturday.

A dominant start from 2022 first rounder Owen Murphy highlighted the minor league recap from Friday’s action.

The Braves levelled the series against the Reds in what was another home run derby of a matchup.

MLB News

The Angels traded with the Rockies for Mike Moustakas...while they were playing eachother.

Aaron Judge’s toe injury is worse than it initially appeared and the Yankees appear uncertain when he might return.

The Cardinals are apparently determined not to rebuild.

The Orioles activated Cedric Mullins off the IL.

More From Battery Power

