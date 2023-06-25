Charlie Morton, Braves look for series win in Cincinnati

The Atlanta Braves will look for their 50th win of the season Sunday when they square off with the Cincinnati Reds in the rubber match of a three-game series. The Braves are 17-3 over their last 20 games and snapped the Reds’ 12-game winning streak Saturday with a 7-6 win. Charlie Morton will get the start for the Braves Sunday while the Reds will go with 25-year old right-hander Levi Stoudt.

Morton will make his 15th start of the season and comes into the game with a 3.71 ERA and a 3.94 FIP in 80 innings. He allowed five hits, five runs (three earned) over five innings in his last start against the Rockies. Morton struck out eight and has at least eight strikeouts in four of his last five starts.

Stoudt will be making just his third big league appearance. He made his major league debut back on April 19 and was tagged for nine hits and seven runs in just four innings against the Rays. He made a relief appearance on May 13 and fared better allowing two hits and one run over three innings against the Marlins. Stoudt has made 10 starts at Triple A and has a 5.00 ERA and a 6.41 FIP in 36 innings.

This has been a wild series with the two teams combining for 34 runs and 17 homers over the first two games of the series. Matt Olson has three homers in the series and reached the 200 mark for his career in Saturday’s win. Travis d’Arnaud had four hits Saturday, including his sixth home run of the season. Sean Murphy is expected to return to the Braves’ lineup Sunday for the first time since tweaking a hamstring last week against the Rockies.

The Braves are 4-1 this season against the Reds and all five games have been decided by one run.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, June 25, 1:40 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park: Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Listen: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan